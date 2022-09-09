CHICAGO — A mother and daughter were walking on the Northwest side Thursday afternoon when a man approached them and attempted to bargain for the daughter then tried to kidnap her.

The mother and her 5-year-old daughter were walking on the sidewalk of the 5100 block of West Fullerton Avenue around 11:58 a.m. when an unknown man followed them.

The man engaged in conversation with the mother and offered her an unknown amount of money in exchange for her daughter.

When the mother refused the man attempted to grab the 5-year-old girl by the hair towards him.

The mother and daughter were able to get away safely.

According to police, the man had a thin beard, around the ages of 20 to 25 years old, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall, 150 to 160 pounds., bright red hair, wearing a black hat, black t-shirt and red shorts.

If any information is recovered about the offender or incident, call police (312)-746-6554

Police encourage families to stay alert, report suspicious activity and do not let children walk alone.