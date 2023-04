CHICAGO — A Chicago man is accused of attacking a Chicago Transit System employee while riding a train in the city’s Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said 44-year-old Damion Fisher was taken into custody Sunday in the 2800 block of W. Lake St. around 8:20 a.m., minutes after allegedly striking the CTA worker.

Police charged Fisher with felony aggravated battery of a transit employee.

No booking photo of Fisher was made available by police.