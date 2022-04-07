CHICAGO — A 23-year-old man is in police custody following reports of an attempted kidnapping in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood, authorities said Thursday.

Around 5:30 p.m., in the 7600 block of S. Coles Ave., officers responded and observed an unidentified man on a second-floor balcony of an apartment building near a female minor.

Chicago paramedics told WGN News that the girl is 7-years-old. First responders took the girl to Comer Children’s Hospital for further evaluation.

No additional information was made available by the police.