CHICAGO — A 29-year-old man faces charges of assault after police say he attacked two women on a CTA Red Line platform last Wednesday.

Police say the assaults occurred just before 10:30 am. in the 100 block of W. Cermak when 29-year-old Markel Green stood on the CTA Cermak-Chinatown Platform and cut a 22-year-old female in the face with a sharp object.

Police said Green attempted stabbing another woman, 20, before eventually punching her in the face.

Police placed Green into their custody on Sunday. Green appeared in bond court on Tuesday.