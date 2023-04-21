CHICAGO — A 20-year-old man is accused of carjacking a woman in Little Village, only to be arrested less than three hours later by Chicago police.

Authorities said the arrest of Khalil Ingram occurred around 10:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of S. Washtenaw. The department alleges that Ingram took a vehicle by force in the 2500 block of W. Cermak.

SEE ALSO: Chase warns Chicago employees about potential for more downtown disturbances

Ingram is charged with a felony count of vehicular hijacking. He was due to appear in court on