CHICAGO — A man has been charged with murder following a deadly shooting in a Morgan Park backyard earlier this year.

Nykee Owens, 19, was arrested Wednesday in the 800 block of West 99th Street.

He is accused of shooting and killing a 30-year-old man during a backyard gathering Sept. 24 in the 11800 block of South Hale.

The 30-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Owens was charged with first-degree murder and is due on bond court on Friday.