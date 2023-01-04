CHICAGO — A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly shooting two women, killing one, last year in River North.

Jason McMahan, 36, was taken into custody in the 1300 block of South Homan Avenue.

Police allege on April 30, 2022, two women were in a verbal altercation with McMahan when he pulled out a handgun and shot both of them in the 300 block of North State Street.

A 26-year-old woman, later identified as TaShawnna Anderson, was shot in the chest and died at Northwestern Medical Center. A 31-year-old woman was shot in the left thigh and taken in good condition.

McMahan was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.