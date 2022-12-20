CHICAGO — A 23-year-old woman is recovering after being shoved onto CTA Red Line tracks downtown, according to police.

An early investigation Tuesday revealed reports of a disturbance on the platform at the Chicago Red Line station around 9:30 a.m. According to police, a man approached a 23-year-old woman and pushed her onto the tracks.

The victim suffered a laceration to her forehand and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

The man suspected of pushing the woman was taken into custody. Charges are pending.

Police did not disclose what led to the physical altercation.

The incident caused delays but regular service has since resumed.