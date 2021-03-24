Man arrested after West Ridge convenience store armed robbery

CHICAGO — One man was taken into custody after a convenience store in the city’s West Ridge neighborhood was robbed early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Chicago said two men entered a convenience store around 2:20 a.m. on the 6000 block of North Western Avenue.

One of the men displayed a handgun and demanded the employee open the register. The employee complied and the offender struck him in the head with the gun before he was dragged to the back of the store.

The offenders took money from the register and left the store. Police said one person was arrested.

The employee refused medical treatment.

No further information was provided.