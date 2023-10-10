CHICAGO — A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after shooting at Chicago police officers in Englewood, according to police.

Officers were called around 2:45 p.m. to the 6100 block of South Wood Street to investigate the report of a suspicious person.

According to police, when officers tried to conduct an investigative stop, the man pulled out a handgun and fired a shot towards officers. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

He was later arrested in the 6100 block of South Honore Street.

No officers returned fire or were injured.

Area One detectives are still investigating.