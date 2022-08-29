CHICAGO — A man has been charged with first-degree murder after at least one shot was fired into a Humboldt Park restaurant Friday, killing a patron.

At around 9:20 p.m., police responded to the 2700 block of West Division on the report of a shooting at a restaurant.

Police believe Charlie Moreno, 41, fired into a restaurant from the outside window — striking a 50-year-old man in the neck. He was transported to Stronger where the man was pronounced dead.

Moreno was arrested around an hour later in the 3300 block of West Augusta Boulevard. He has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.