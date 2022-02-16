Man arrested after Metra train conductor robbed at gunpoint downtown

CHICAGO — Metra Police have arrested a man in an armed robbery of a train conductor Tuesday afternoon.

The robbery happened around 2 p.m. after a Metra Electric Line train pulled into the Van Buren Street Station downtown. Police said a passenger on the train pulled out a handgun and announced a robbery.

He then proceeded to steal the conductor’s cash and fled on foot into the station, police said.

A suspect was arrested overnight Wednesday in Calumet City, according to Metra police. Charges are pending.

During the investigation, Metra Police determined that the suspect had originally boarded the train at the 147th Street Station in Harvey.