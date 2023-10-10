CHICAGO — A man was arrested Tuesday after scaling the Accenture Tower in the city’s West Loop.

The 42-story building, located at 500 West Madison Street, houses the Consul General of Israel.

Tenants on the south side of the building were told to stay away from windows as the man managed to scale up the length of the high-rise.

(Photo credit: Michael Tomsa)

The man reached the rooftop and was immediately taken into police custody. Charges are pending.

He has been identified as an alleged anti-abortion activist who goes by the name “Pro-life Spider-Man” on social media. A video of him climbing the Accenture Tower was livestreamed on his Instagram account.