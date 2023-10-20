CHICAGO — A 20-year-old has been arrested after allegedly beating three people with a baseball bat in Lincoln Park on Wednesday.

According to the Chicago Police Department, 20-year-old Julius Wilkerson reportedly beat three people in less than 15 minutes on the 2000 block of North Burling Street in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood just after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

CPD quickly responded to the scene and located Wilkerson on the 1000 West Belden Avenue as he attempted to flee the scene.

Wilkerson has been charged with three counts of aggravated battery and use of a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated battery of a victim over the age of 60-years-old.

No further information has been provided at this time.