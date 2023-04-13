CHICAGO — Chicago police have arrested a man who allegedly battered and robbed an 87-year-old man in January in Englewood.

William Green, 23, was arrested Wednesday in the 700 block of East 111th Street in the city’s Pullman neighborhood.

According to the Chicago Police Department, Green allegedly was one of the people who robbed and battered an 87-year-old man on Jan. 30 in the 5800 block of South Ashland Avenue.

He was charged with three felonies: aggravated battery/great bodily harm on someone over 60, aggravated battery/public place, and robbery of someone who is handicapped or over 60, according to a release from police.

Green is due in bond court on Friday.