CHICAGO — Police say a man was taken into custody on Monday after he allegedly attempted to start a fire at an apartment on the city’s South Side before barricading himself inside one of the units.

According to Chicago police, it all started just before 11:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Lake Park Avenue in Kenwood.

Officers responded to an apartment complex in the area after reports that a man had allegedly tried to ignite a fire in the hallway of the complex. Police say the man then barricaded himself inside one of the apartments after he was confronted by a neighbor.

A SWAT unit was called in to help and shortly after the man exited the apartment and was taken into custody. He was then taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Authorities have not identified anyone involved and it is currently unclear why he had allegedly tried to ignite the fire.