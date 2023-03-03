CHICAGO — Chicago police arrested a man Thursday who they said struck a 16-year-old girl while she was standing on a train platform.

Lijah Graham, 45, is accused of threatening and striking the girl on Feb. 21 in the 0-100 block of West Van Buren while on the platform, according to police.

He is charged with aggravated battery of a transit passenger and violent youth offender not in compliance, according to the Chicago Police Department.

He was arrested in the 400 block of North St. Louis Avenue.