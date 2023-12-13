LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — A man has been arrested and accused of strangling a pregnant Chicago woman and then dumping her body in rural Lake County last month.

Juan Vega-Montoya, 37, of Chicago, was taken into custody Monday after sheriff’s detectives conducted surveillance around his home.

Police believe Megan Lewis, 39, also of Chicago, was picked up by Vega-Montoya on Nov. 26 near Cicero and Belden in Chicago.

Lewis was allegedly strangled to death by Vega-Montoya in the vehicle, according to police. She was 16-weeks pregnant at the time.

Police allege he then drove home and left her body in his vehicle for two days. On Nov. 28, he’s accused of dumping her body on the side of Hunt Club Road, near Route 173, in the overnight hours.

In Lake County, Vega-Montoya has been charged with concealing a homicidal death.

Police said physical evidence of the homicide was located in his vehicle.

“As the actual homicide of Lewis took place in the City of Chicago, sheriff’s detectives have tendered all investigative information to Chicago Police Department, and it is anticipated they will seek murder charges for Vega-Montoya,” the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Homeland Security Investigations played a role assisting detectives in the investigation, police said.

“It is simply unconscionable to kill someone then dump their body on the side of a roadway, in a humiliating fashion. I am very proud of the members of our Office who spent countless hours seeking evidence and searching for Megan’s killer. I am grateful for all of the agencies who assisted and worked to hold Megan’s killer accountable,” Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg said.

He is due in Lake County court on Wednesday. The prosecutor’s office said they are filing a petition for detention to detain him.