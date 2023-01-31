CHICAGO — A man was arrested Monday after being accused of stealing over $4,000 in items from the same Target store on multiple occasions.

Duncan Smith, 31, was arrested in the 3300 block of West Huron and is facing four felony counts of retail theft.

In his bond hearing Tuesday, prosecutors allege Smith stole from the Target location in the 2400 block of North Sacramento on the following days; July 30, 2022, Jan. 6, Jan. 24 and Jan. 28.

In one instance, he allegedly stole over $1,700 worth of items, including Plan B medication. Other items prosecutors allege that he stole were allergy medication, cold medication, Crest white strips, Nicotine gum and over-the-counter medication.

The person who dropped him off on one of the days contacted police after becoming suspicious of his alleged shoplifting, prosecutors said in court.

At the end of the hearing, the judge verbally reprimanded him.

“Stop blowing kisses to him, you’re in a criminal court hearing,” she said.

Smith’s bond was set at $10,000 and he can no longer enter the Target. His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 8.