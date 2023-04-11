LAGRANGE, Ind. — A man charged with a Christmas murder of a 21-year-old on the South Side was arrested Monday in Northern Indiana’s Amish country.

Bunmi Adeoye, 35, was charged with first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery.

He was taken into custody Monday by the Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force in LaGrange, Indiana. That area is known for being part of Indiana’s Amish country.

On Christmas night last year, Adeoye was accused of shooting and killing a 21-year-old man in the 10300 block of South Prospect Avenue.

Adeoye has been extradited back to Chicago and is due in bond court on Tuesday.