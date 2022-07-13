CHICAGO — A man wanted in the shooting of a Chicago police officer last month was arrested Wednesday in Iowa, Supt. Brown said.

The shooting occurred on the evening of June 1 in the area of West 64th Street and South Paulina. Moments earlier, police said Fernanda Ballesteros and another officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 6100 block of South Paulina.

Police said Jabari Edwards, 28, who has ties to Chicago, opened fire on the officers and fled the scene.

Ballesteros was shot and taken to the hospital in serious, but stable condition. She was released after nearly a week recovering.

Edwards was captured by authorities Wednesday in Burlington, Iowa. He is currently being held in Des Moines County, awaiting extradition to Chicago.

Edwards has been charged with attempted murder.