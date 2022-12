CHICAGO — A man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly robbed a woman on a Blue Line platform in Wicker Park.

Daryl Russell Jr., 42, of Broadview, was charged with aggravated robbery after police responded Thursday evening to the Damen Blue Line, located in the 1500 block of North Damen.

Police said a 39-year-old woman was on the platform when Russell Jr. allegedly indicated he had a gun and robbed her.

He was taken into custody around 20 minutes later near the scene, police said.