CHICAGO — A man who allegedly robbed a Lakeview business more than 10 times since December is now behind bars, Chicago police said Tuesday.

Donte Elbert, 36, of Chicago faces 12 felony counts of retail theft and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing. Authorities linked Elbert to 11 retail thefts of a business in the 3200 block of N. Clark. The alleged incident spanned from December 2022 through April.

Elbert is also charged in connection with stealing from a business in the 3200 block of N. Broadway on Monday.

Elbert was due in court on Tuesday.