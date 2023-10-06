CHICAGO — A man was arrested along with a teen Sunday after unlawfully restraining a Walgreens pharmacist and pharmacy technicians during a violent robbery on the Northwest Side, court documents allege.

Officers responded to the store, located in the 4300 block of North Central Avenue, at around 6:45 p.m. on the report of a robbery in progress.

Court documents state Tyler Johnson, 18, entered the store that evening with a 17-year-old boy.

They headed to the pharmacy in the back corner of the Walgreens. Johnson then allegedly grabbed a pharmacy technician’s neck and threatened to kill the employee while indicating he had a weapon, according to documents.

During the incident, a 27-year-old female pharmacist, and three technicians, 19, 20 and an unknown age, were restrained.

Prosecutors allege Johnson stole money and 58 bottles of medication while threatening to “kill multiple victims.”

The pair were taken into custody by Chicago police at the scene.

Johnson was charged with aggravated robbery indicating a firearm and four counts of unlawful restraint. The 17-year-old was charged with one count of robbery.

Prosecutors filed a petition for pre-trial detention for Johnson but it was denied by a judge. He was released from custody early Tuesday morning and is due back in court on Oct. 10.

When reached for comment, Walgreens deferred WGN News to police. Around two hours later, a spokesperson added, “we also emphasize that the safety of our customers and team members is our priority.”

Security was added to the store earlier this week.