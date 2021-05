CHICAGO – A man accused of fatally shooting a 27-year-old man in the Bridgeport neighborhood earlier this month is charged with first-degree murder, according to Chicago police.

Authorities say Jabari Johnson, 27, was arrested on Thursday, May 20. Police said Johnson shot a man his age in the 600 block of W. 31st St on Thursday, May 7.

The 27-year-old shooting victim later died from his injuries.

Johnson was taken into custody without incident. He was due in court Sunday.