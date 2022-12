CHICAGO — A man was arrested Sunday morning following an armed assault and robbery in Little Village.

Luis Hernandez, 20, was arrested just before 12:50 a.m. in the 4100 block of West 26th Street.

Less than 30 minutes earlier, police allege he battered and robbed a 44-year-old man at gunpoint in the 2500 block of South Keeler Avenue.

Hernandez was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and armed robbery.

He is due in bond court on Monday.