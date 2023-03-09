CHICAGO — A man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly battering a CTA transit employee and damaging an attendant booth on the West Side.

Curtis Washington was arrested at around 1:20 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Lake Street.

Moments earlier, police accused Washington of battering a 40-year-old CTA employee and also damaging the attendant booth at the Kedzie Green Line station.

Washington was charged with aggravated battery against a transit employee and criminal damage to property.

He is due in bond court on Thursday.