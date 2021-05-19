Man, 75, charged with murder in East Garfield Park shooting

CHICAGO — A 75-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a man Monday in East Garfield Park.

Police say Bernard Barry is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Barry was arrested in his home hours after he fatally shot Tyran Evans, 42, in the 300 block of North California Avenue.

Evans was on the street when Barry allegedly drove-by and fired shots from inside a vehicle, police say.

Evans was struck in the abdomen and right arm. Paramedics took him to Stroger Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Barry is due back in court Wednesday.