Man, 68, stabbed on CTA bus after altercation with other passenger

CHICAGO — A 68-year-old man was stabbed while on a CTA bus Wednesday morning.

Police said the incident happened around 9:10 a.m. in the 2500 block of N. Damen. The man was on the bus and became involved in a verbal altercation with a female passenger.

According to police, the woman took out a knife and stabbed the man. She then exited the bus and fled in an unknown direction.

The man sustained a laceration to the forehead and several stab wounds to his arm and body. Police say he was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody at this time. Area Three detectives are investigating.

