CHICAGO — A person is in custody after a 67-year-old man was found stabbed to death on the city’s South Side.

Police said the man was found unresponsive in the 7100 block of South Cyril Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood around 9 p.m. Monday.

According to police, the man sustained fatal lacerations to the head and lower right leg following a verbal altercation that became physical. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

An offender is in custody and charges are pending, police said.

Area detectives are investigating the incident.