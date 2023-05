CHICAGO — A man is in custody after he robbed an ice cream parlor on the city’s Northwest side overnight.

Police reports said they responded to a burglary at an ice cream parlor near the 4800 block of West Diversey Avenue around 12:44 a.m.

According to police, the 63-year-old man was seen walking on Diversey with proceeds from the burglary.

The man was placed into custody and charged are currently pending.