CHICAGO — A 63-year-old man is being treated for a hand injury after being robbed in River North Sunday night.

According to police, officers responded to a robbery near the 600 block of North State Street around 9:00 p.m. and found the man being treated for a hand injury.

The man told police that he was approached by two men armed with handguns and demanded his personal belongings after striking hm on the hand. The man said the men then fled on foot.

He was relocated to a hospital in good condition. There is no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.