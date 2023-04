CHICAGO — A 63-year-old man faces one felony count of first-degree murder after allegedly stabbing a man to death on April Fool’s Day.

Rosco Williams is accused of fatally stabbing a 36-year-old man in the 3300 block of W. Roosevelt in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood.

Williams was taken into custody Wednesday in the 3400 block of S. Indiana.

He is due in bond court on Friday.