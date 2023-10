CHICAGO — An Irving Park man is accused of shooting a 69-year-old man, causing severe injury, Chicago police said Thursday.

The shooting incident occurred Tuesday, Oct. 10, in the 3900 block of N. Tripp Ave.

The suspected shooter, 63-year-old John Kastanes, was taken into custody on Oct. 18. He is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery by discharge of a firearm.

He was due to appear in court on Thursday.