CHICAGO — A man was shot on the Red Line train after a verbal altercation with an unknown individual Saturday morning.

According to police, the 60-year-old man was on the Red Line near the 0-100 block of 87th Street around 6:10 a.m. when a verbal altercation ensued between the man and an unknown individual.

The unknown person than began firing shots at the man, police say.

The man, 60, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The man fled from the train at 87th street.

No one is in custody and police are investigating the incident.