CHICAGO — A 60-year-old man was shot and killed in the city’s Gresham neighborhood.

Chicago police said the man was in his home on the 2000 block of West 83rd Street around 2:50 a.m. when he responded to the doorbell. He was then shot in the head.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

The shooting happened about a mile and a half from where a police SWAT team was trying to get a man out of his home after he barricaded himself following a shooting.