CHICAGO — A 59-year-old man was stabbed on the city’s Southwest Side.

The stabbing happened in the 6900 block of South Western Avenue around 12:40 a.m. Friday. Police said the man was outside when a black sedan approached and two males exited the vehicle.

The offenders produced a sharp object and stabbed the man multiple times. They then got back into the sedan and fled the scene.

The victim was transported in fair condition with lacerations to the leg, back and elbow to Advocate Christ Medical Center.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.