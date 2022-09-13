CHICAGO — A 59-year-old man was killed after a hit-and-run in the city’s Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. Monday on the 400 block of East 79th Street. Police said the man was crossing in the middle of the street when he was struck by the driver of a gray SUV traveling westbound.

According to police, the driver fled the scene and continued westbound on 79th Street.

The 59-year-old was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. The Major Accidents Unit is investigating.