CHICAGO — A man was stabbed and killed in West Englewood early Thursday morning.

A 57-year-old man was stabbed in the torso by a known individual on the 1500 block of West 72nd Street around 12:47 a.m. in a domestic-related incident, police say.

The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, there is one offender in custody and charges are pending.

Police are still investigating the incident.