CHICAGO — A 57-year-old man accidentally discharged a firearm and shot himself in the knee in the city’s Goose Island neighborhood Wednesday night, according to police.

Police said that the man was at the 1200 block of North Larrabee Street around 8:40 p.m. when he accidentally discharged a firearm, shooting himself in the left knee.

He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. Police are investigating the incident.