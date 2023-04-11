CHICAGO — A 56-year-old man was stabbed during a physical altercation on the city’s Far North Side.

The stabbing happened around 6:25 p.m. Monday in the 6900 block of North Greenview in Rogers Park. According to police, the 56-year-old man was inside a store in the 1400 block of West Morse when he saw another man, who he is familiar with, slash the front tire of his vehicle.

The 56-year-old told police he grabbed an object and approached the offender, and a physical altercation ensued.

The offender then stabbed the 56-year-old in the upper abdomen with an unknown object and fled the scene, according to police.

The 56-year-old was transported to St. Francis Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.