CHICAGO — A 55-year-old man is critically injured after being struck by two different vehicles while crossing the street on the city’s Northwest Side.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of West Irving Park.

According to police, the man was crossing the street and was struck by a gray pickup truck that was traveling eastbound. The driver then fled the scene.

The man was then struck by a black Jeep that was traveling eastbound. Police said the male driver stopped and called authorities.

The man sustained trauma to the body and was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

Area Four Detectives are investigating.