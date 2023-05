CHICAGO — A man was found fatally stabbed to death in a home in Austin Sunday night.

According to police, the 53-year-old man was found in the hallway of a home near the 100 block of West Concord Place around 7:35 p.m. with stab wounds to the body.

He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.