CHICAGO — A 52-year-old man was stabbed in the neck on the CTA Red Line.

The man was sleeping on the train near the Monroe stop on the 100 block of South State Street around 4:30 a.m. Friday when he was stabbed. The man told police that he did not see the person who stabbed him.

The man asked for help from a CTA employee. He was taken to Northwestern Hospital where he was stabilized.

No one has been taken into custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.