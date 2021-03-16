Man, 51, shot and killed while walking dog on West Side

CHICAGO — A 51-year-old man was shot and killed as he walked his dog on the city’s West Side.

A neighbor’s security camera captured the final moments in the life of Merlyn McCallister, walking his dog Sunday morning — like he did every day, in the 1700 block of North Major.

Minutes later, his wife, Rosie, heard three gun shots.

“I looked across the street and saw our dog pacing in the alley and I saw my husband lying on the ground. I ran over and asked him what happened to you, honey?,” Rosie told WGN.

She said he lifted his shirt to show her the bullet wound in his abdomen.

Emergency crews rushed McCallister to Loyola Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Rosie and Merlyn had recently celebrated their 25th anniversary and raised their three kids in the North Austin neighborhood. Merlyn immigrated from Barbados in 1989 and worked the same construction job since the 90s.

“We are family, so whoever did this, they need to confess. They need to come to understand the many lives they’ve devastated by this random act of violence,” Rosie said.

No one is in custody.

Anyone with information is urged to call Chicago police.