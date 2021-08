CHICAGO — A 46-year-old man was fatally shot while driving on the city’s Far South Side.

Police said the man was driving around 4:20 a.m. Monday in the 13100 block of South Eberhart Avenue when he was shot multiple times in the torso. He jumped the curb and crashed into the front of a house, causing minor damage.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

No one was in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.