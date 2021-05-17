Man, 42, killed in East Garfield Park drive-by shooting, police say

CHICAGO – One man is dead after police say he was shot multiple times during a drive-by shooting in the city’s East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 300 block of N. California Ave. just after 3 p.m. following reports of gunfire. There, police found a 42-year-old male shooting victim. According to police, the shooting victim was on the street when an unknown offender inside a vehicle produced a firearm and fired shots at the man.

The victim was struck in the abdomen and right arm. Paramedics took him to Stroger Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Area Three detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.