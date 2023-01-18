CHICAGO — A 41-year-old man was stabbed during an argument with a woman on the city’s West Side.

Police said the stabbing happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 5900 block of West Thomas Street. The man was involved in a verbal altercation with a woman inside a residence, when she produced a knife and stabbed the man in the head and neck.

He was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the woman was placed into custody. This incident appears to be domestic-related, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.