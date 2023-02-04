CHICAGO — A man was fatally shot in a drive-by in the city’s Austin neighborhood early Saturday morning.

According to police, the 41-year-old man was sitting in his car at the 4800 block of West Lexington Street around 1:23 a.m. when an unidentified individual travelling in a silver sedan fired shots at him multiple times.

Police say the individual fled eastbound and the man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.