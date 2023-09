CHICAGO — A Chicago man is facing felony charges after two men were stabbed in West Ridge Thursday, police said.

According to police, 41-year-old Boris Vasilic was arrested in the 6300 block of North Fransico Avenue around 10:44 a.m. and was identified as the man who, 30 minutes earlier, stabbed two men, 32 and 35, in the 2800 block of West Devon Street.

Vasilic was placed into custody and charged accordingly. There is no additional information provided.

His bond court is set for Saturday.